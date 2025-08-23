Newcastle United transfer news: Unai Emery has reacted to Jacob Ramsey’s move from Aston Villa to Newcastle United.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jacob Ramsey’s move from Villa Park to St James’ Park was confirmed on Sunday, a little over 24 hours after Newcastle United and Aston Villa had played out a goalless draw in the midlands. Ramsey didn’t feature in that game as he closed in on a move to Tyneside.

The Magpies revealed that Ramsey had signed a ‘long-term’ contract with the club after they had agreed an undisclosed fee with the Villains for the midfielder. It is believed that fee could be as much as £43m if all add-ons are met.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A year after being forced to sell Elliot Anderson to Nottingham Forest to satisfy PSR constraints, Newcastle United were able to be the beneficiaries of those same financial rules as they swooped for Ramsey’s signature at a time when Villa are having their finances closely scrutinised. Both John McGinn and Tyrone Mings released statements on Ramsey’s move to the north east, alluding to, but not explicitly, criticising the financial rules that forced Villa to sell one of their academy graduates.

Unai Emery reacts to Jacob Ramsey transfer

Unai Emery has also recently taken aim at financial restrictions in football, writing in last Saturday’s pre-match programme: ‘Financial control rules came to football to avoid bankruptcies and payment defaults, with good purpose. But as professionals we should review it, for this good tool will become a limitation for the clubs that are doing good management, who will never be allowed to dream and get higher goals because the revenue, key for these financial rules, needs time to come to reality after sporting success.’

Speaking on Friday ahead of his side’s clash with Brentford, Emery was asked for his thoughts on not just Ramsey’s move to Tyneside, but also the comments made by Mings and McGinn on the sale: “I agree with the players, with the same message they sent,” Emery responded.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

“I agree. But we have to move on and try to get our best.

“Of course, they are the same. They are friends and maybe they can feel a little bit sad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In football you have to move on and keep going. They are sending messages in the same direction and I agree.

“We have to accept the financial rules. We know it and we are trying to get a balance between the rules and our capacity to keep improving and getting better.

“[With transfers] There are always three circumstances, one is the club, second is the team, then there are the player’s wishes. Those three circumstances, if there are two, it is getting the objective.

“We did everything linking those three circumstances, with the players and those who are leaving. I wish him the best at Newcastle United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I really enjoyed the moment we had together. The players’ emotions are more closer thinking about him leaving.”

The Villains will play in the Europa League this season after missing out on Champions League qualification to Newcastle United on the final day of last season. Villa take on Crystal Palace next weekend before the international break takes centre stage.