Newcastle United transfer news: Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey has been linked with a move to Newcastle United this summer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United’s efforts in the transfer market are really beginning to ramp up amid speculation that Jacob Ramsey could follow Malick Thiaw through the door on Tyneside. Ramsey has long been admired by those at St James’ Park and has very recently been linked with a £38m move.

Reports of Newcastle United’s reignited pursuit of the midfielder dropped just as the Magpies confirmed their capture of Thiaw from AC Milan. In a summer of frustration, seeing Newcastle progressing on deals and, crucially, getting them done, has been a welcome sight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ramsey, if his move to Tyneside is completed, would replace the void left by Sean Longstaff’s departure. With Joe Willock out injured, Eddie Howe currently has four fit senior midfielders and another body was desperately needed.

Ramsey, though, as well as offering cover in midfield, can also play a more advanced role either out wide or potentially behind a central striker. That versatility could come in very handy against teams that sit back deep and are hard to break down.

Jacob Ramsey transfer news and Unai Emery’s previous comments

Newcastle United’s gain is Aston Villa’s loss who will see one of their academy graduates depart Villa Park. Villa’s battles against restrictions caused by PSR have been well documented and, like Newcastle being forced to sell Elliot Anderson to Nottingham Forest a year ago, could be aided by the sale of Ramsey.

As mentioned, this is far from the first time the Magpies have been linked with a move for the 24-year-old, with initial reports of their interest first appearing back in January 2024. At that time, PSR prevented the Magpies from making a move for the midfielder, one that would likely have been blocked by the Villains in any case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Speaking about interest in Ramsey at that time, Unai Emery reiterated his desire to see Ramsey stay at the club, predicting that he would have a big future at both club and international level: “Jacob Ramsey is a very important player,” Emery said.

“He grew up here in the academy. His progression is clear and getting better. I want to keep him here with us.

“Teams maybe involved in the possibility to sign him, because he has big potential with Aston Villa and England, 100 per cent.”

Emery was granted his wish at that point, but 18 months on and it appears that he may have to say goodbye to one of his midfield options. The Magpies, meanwhile, have already seen first-hand Ramsey's capabilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Villa revived themselves from relegation candidates to European qualifiers during Emery’s first season at the club, Ramsey scored one and assisted one as Villa completely dominated Howe’s side in a 3-0 win at Villa Park in April 2023. He also grabbed an assist during Villa’s thumping 4-1 win against a Magpies side managed by Jason Tindall back in April.

Newcastle United’s Premier League season, of course, gets underway at Villa Park on Saturday when they take on the side they finished ahead of by virtue of just goal difference last season. Ramsey is unlikely to feature in that match even if his move to St James’ Park is confirmed by then and thus could make his debut against Liverpool nine days later.