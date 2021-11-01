Unai Emery reacts to Newcastle United speculation
Unai Emery has reacted to speculation linking him with Newcastle United.
Emery is a contender to succeed Steve Bruce at the club, which was taken over last month in a £300million deal. The 49-year-old, now in charge of Villarreal, was asked about the job ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League group stage fixture against Young Boys.
“I don't know anything about Newcastle,” said Emery, who has previously managed Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain.
It is claimed by AS that neither Emery nor his employers are willing to give up on their “ambitious project”.
Newcastle’s search for a new head coach is nearing its conclusion a fortnight after Bruce’s departure. The winless club is 19th in the Premier League with four points from 10 games ahead of Saturday’s game against seventh-placed Brighton and Hove Albion. Graeme Jones, put in charge on an “interim basis”, could again be at the helm at the Amex Stadium.