Emery is a contender to succeed Steve Bruce at the club, which was taken over last month in a £300million deal. The 49-year-old, now in charge of Villarreal, was asked about the job ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League group stage fixture against Young Boys.

“I don't know anything about Newcastle,” said Emery, who has previously managed Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain.

It is claimed by AS that neither Emery nor his employers are willing to give up on their “ambitious project”.

Villarreal head coach Unai Emery.