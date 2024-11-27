Lewis Miley was omitted from the Newcastle United matchday squad as Eddie Howe’s side were beaten 2-0 by West Ham United at St James’ Park on Monday night.

Miley is still yet to feature in the Premier League for Newcastle this season after returning from a lengthy injury absence. His only appearance for The Magpies this season came as a stoppage-time substitute in the 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Chelsea at St James’ Park last month.

The 18-year-old hasn’t played in the Premier League or started a match for Newcastle since March after having his breakthrough season cut short due to a back issue. After recovering from that injury, Miley then fractured his metatarsal in preparation for a return to pre-season training that ultimately kept him out between June and October.

So when Miley was not named in the Newcastle squad, some feared he had suffered a setback after making his England Under-21s debut during the international break. But it was in fact the return of Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson from injury that saw Miley drop out of the side due to tactical rather than fitness reasons.

Head coach Eddie Howe named Sandro Tonali as the only recognised central midfielder on the bench. Wilson and Will Osula were the attacking options with Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy and Miguel Almiron on the bench as wide options.

Trippier and Matt Targett were the two defensive options as Dan Burn missed the match due to suspension while Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles and Emil Krafth remain injured. Martin Dubravka completed the bench as substitute goalkeeper.

Burn is set to return to the matchday squad at Crystal Palace on Saturday (3pm kick-off) though injury concerns surrounding Joe Willock and Bruno Guimaraes could see Miley recalled to the squad at Selhurst Park.

Following a milestone international break, Howe praised the teenage midfielder for his progress since recovering from injury.

“The biggest development has come from him physically,” he said. “When you look at Lewy when he first broke into the team, you would see someone who is big for his age but maybe hasn’t developed the muscle definition that he has now. That’s just through time and age.

“But he has worked really hard through his injury to develop his body and become more robust. He looks an unbelievable athlete now.

“He belies his age with how he looks, plays and acts. To play for England Under-21s at 18-years-old is a testament to how highly England regard him, and how highly we regard him.”

Miley played 26 times for Newcastle last season, becoming the club’s youngest-ever Premier League goalscorer last December as he came off the bench and found the net in a 3-0 win over Fulham at St James’ Park. The academy graduate also featured in the Champions League, grabbing an assist in the 2-1 defeat to AC Milan just before the Fulham win.

The return of Joe Willock and Joelinton from injury and Sandro Tonali from a ban has seen Miley drop down the pecking order in Newcastle’s midfield though Howe insists the youngster still has a big future ahead of him.

“His career is in a good place,” the Newcastle boss added. “If we can keep him fit, we will continue to develop him, and I’m sure he will play many times for us.”