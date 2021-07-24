'Unbelievable!': Steve Bruce reacts to extraordinary Newcastle United backing

Newcastle United fans at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Wilson, signed from Bournemouth last summer, scored in last night’s 3-2 win over Doncaster Rovers. Steve Bruce’s side, which had to play behind closed doors last season due to the coronavirus pandemic, were backed by more than 3,000 fans at the Keepmoat Stadium.

And Wilson – who missed the end of last season through injury – was serenaded by jubilant fans after his goal.

“Callum Wilson’s never played of them before – this is his first time,” said head coach Bruce.

“You think of last year, and how absolutely rotten it was. A big well done to them – 3,500. The one thing we can never, ever do with them is take them for granted. They’re an unbelievable, unique support. Not many clubs will have that kind of support for a pre-season friendly. Unbelievable.”

