The 1-1 draw against Manchester United was Newcastle’s 19th game of the campaign, meaning they have completed exactly half of their league games.

With just one win, one clean sheet and three managers in those games, it’s fair to say that their season hasn’t gone to plan.

However, the January transfer window does offer some hope that Howe and his side can drag themselves away from relegation danger in the second-half of the campaign.

As many supporters look ahead to the January window, we take a look back at the season so far and grade each player on how they have performed so far this season.

Do you agree with our ratings? Have we under or over graded someone? If so, follow us on Twitter @MouthofTynePod and let us know there:

Note: Players must have played a minimum of 600 minutes to qualify for a grade.

1. Ciaran Clark: D Encapsulated by his sending off against Norwich City, Clark has often struggled this season. Usually a solid and consistent performer, his performances have dipped greatly this campaign. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2. Joe Willock: D Much hype surrounded Willock after he made his loan move a permanent stay in the summer. Possibly unfairly judged on his end of season form, Willock hasn’t been able to make an impact in the Newcastle midfield and has rarely threatened going forward. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3. Isaac Hayden: C- A regular under Steve Bruce, Hayden has seen just 170 minutes of Premier League action in the eight games since Eddie Howe was appointed Newcastle United head coach. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4. Sean Longstaff: C- Longstaff put in his best performance of the season against Manchester United and will want to deliver that type of display on a more consistent basis after an uninspiring start to the season. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales