Newcastle United have had a few welcome injury returns in recent weeks.

Joelinton, Miguel Almiron and Nick Pope all returned on the bench last time out at Burnley and will be hoping to get back in the starting line-up in the final three matches of the campaign. The Magpies currently sit sixth in the table and are chasing Europe despite an extended injury crisis this season.

Newcastle have played 48 matches in all competitions this season but no player has featured in every single one.

In fact, eight members of Newcastle’s squad have been available for less than half of the total matches played. Five season-ending injury blows have also been confirmed with Jamaal Lascelles, Sven Botman, Joe Willock, Lewis Miley and Matt Targett all seeing their campaigns brought to a premature end due to injury.

Sandro Tonali was also handed a 10-month betting ban which is set to end in August, ruling him out for the large majority of the 2023-24 campaign. Fellow summer signing Havey Barnes has also missed 28 games in total due to injury but has since recovered.

Even top scorer Alexander Isak has missed 10 matches this season due to injury while Callum Wilson has missed 23 matches.

In contrast, Newcastle have had some players who have managed to avoid injury so far this campaign. Both Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon have picked up several knocks during the campaign but have made themselves available in almost every match.

The only games the duo have missed have been due to suspension.

Newcastle will be hoping for a further injury boost before Saturday’s final home match of the season against Brighton & Hove Albion at St James’ Park (3pm kick-off) with Kieran Trippier looking to return after missing the last nine matches in all competitions.

Here’s how many matches Newcastle United players have missed this season due to injury, suspension and ineligibility...

1 . Loris Karius Games missed due to injury: 0 | Games missed due to suspension: 0 Photo Sales

2 . Bruno Guimaraes Games missed due to injury: 0 | Games missed due to suspension: 1 Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

3 . Lewis Hall Games missed due to injury: 0 | Games missed due to suspension: 0 (2 ineligible) Photo Sales