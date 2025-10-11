St James' Park, the home of Newcastle United | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Newcastle United summer signing Vakhtang Salia is yet to feature for the club this season due to injury.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United forward Vakhtang Salia is still waiting to make an impact at his new club after arriving at the end of the summer transfer window.

Salia official joined Newcastle from Georgian side Dinamo Tbilisi on August 30 but has not been officially unveiled by the club since his arrival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement released by Newcastle in October 2024 confirmed that Salia would complete his move to Tyneside once he turns 18 on August 30, 2025. Salia then visited Newcastle in January to complete media duties and meet key figures at the club, including Eddie Howe, before returning to Georgia.

Salia made 59 appearances for Dinamo Tbilisi before his 18th birthday, scoring eight goals. He arrived at Newcastle with plenty of promise, but is yet to make an impact so far.

Vakhtang Salia injury blow confirmed

Salia is officially a Newcastle United player but has not featured for the club at any level so far.

The reason for Salia’s absence is fitness related. Shortly after his arrival, Salia was set to be named in the Georgia Under-21s squad for the Under-21s European Championship qualifier match against Northern Ireland next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A hamstring issue has delayed Salia’s debut at Under-21s level for Georgia as well as his unveiling at Newcastle. It has also scuppered a potential loan exit that the club had considered.

Salia’s situation is almost a low-key version of what Newcastle are experiencing with £55million deadline day signing Yoane Wissa, who is yet to train or feature for Newcastle since his arrival due to a knee injury.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vakhtang Salia on Newcastle United transfer

Speaking at the start of the year, Salia told the club website: “The first time I heard it [Newcastle were interested] I could not believe it. It was big news for me. It’s my dream to play [at St James’ Park] and I think it’s everyone’s dream to play there.”

Salia can play in a central striker role or out on the left, and views himself as a versatile attacking player.

“I don’t think I can play in just one position,” he added. “I can play more. Just let me play and I will prove it. I don’t like to think about me – I let other people talk about me.”

“It’s a big challenge for me and I have motivation to play outside of Georgia. I think it’s a move every professional player has to make to follow their dreams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have to work more to come here. To go in Europe after Georgia is very difficult, I will have to exercise and work more.”

Salia posts cryptic social media message amid injury struggles

As the teenager pushes to get back to full fitness, he took to social media to issue a cryptic post potentially linked to his injury struggles.

On his Instagram story, Salia posted an image of the fictional character, Jon Snow, on his hands and knees during a battle scene from the television series Game of Thrones along with the caption: “Every flight begins with a fall.”

Six weeks after joining Newcastle, the quote fittingly sums up Salia’s tough start to life on Tyneside as he looks to make an impact at Under-21s level.