Newcastle United will bring at least one forward into the club this month, with a deal already lined up.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle are looking to sign two strikers before the end of the summer transfer window on September 1.

The Magpies have been looking to find a replacement for Callum Wilson since the start of the summer and are now looking at Alexander Isak alternatives now the striker has made himself unavailable in a bid to force through a move to Liverpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle need two strikers through the door before they green light an exit for Isak. Yoane Wissa is a top target but is viewed as a replacement for Wilson rather than an alternative to Isak, meaning another forward would still need to come in.

Goncalo Ramos, Jorgen Strand Larsen, Nicolas Jackson and Samu Aghehowa have also been linked as potential attacking additions for the club but nothing is close.

But the club have already agreed a deal to bring in a forward before the transfer deadline. While it will not impact Isak’s situation, it will put another young player in Eddie Howe’s thoughts.

Newcastle United young striker signing imminent

Newcastle have already announced a deal that will see Georgian forward Vakhtang Salia join the club from Dinamo Tbilisi once he turns 18 on August 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Salia has already agreed a professional deal at Newcastle and met head coach Eddie Howe during a visit to the club last season.

Despite still only being 17, Salia already has plenty of experience at senior level with Dinamo Tbilisi, where he has made 59 first-team appearances, scoring eight goals.

While Newcastle need attacking additions, Salia is expected to be quickly loaned out for the 2025/26 season. Antonio Cordero, who joined Newcastle as a free agent from Malaga earlier in the summer, was quickly loaned out to Belgian side Westerlo for the season.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it’s been different for 18-year-old winger Park Seung-soo, who arrived from South Korea to play a part in Newcastle’s first team during pre-season before being named on the bench for the Premier League opener at Aston Villa.

The plan for Salia remains to be seen but a loan move has already been mooted with Newcastle’s head of strategy Jack Ross tasked with finding a suitable destination.

Following confirmation of his deal at Newcastle, Salia told the club website: “The first time I heard it [Newcastle were interested] I could not believe it. It was big news for me. It’s my dream to play [at St James’ Park] and I think it’s everyone’s dream to play there.

“It’s a big challenge for me and I have motivation to play outside of Georgia. I think it’s a move every professional player has to make to follow their dreams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have to work more to come here. To go in Europe after Georgia is very difficult, I will have to exercise and work more.”

Salia arrives in Newcastle ahead of official transfer

With little over a week until he officially joins Newcastle, Salia took to Instagram to post an image from the streets of Newcastle.

The Georgian posted an image of his mother walking along the Side near Newcastle Quayside with a Newcastle United club store bag in hand. Welcome to Newcastle!

Salia then issued a farewell statement confirming his departure from Dinamo Tbilisi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The moment has come when I have to say goodbye to my home club,” he said. “It's not easy, but I know it's part of football and a new phase of my career ahead.

“I spent a lot of time at Dinamo - after almost every age group in the academy, I adapted to the first team shirt and that’s where I became a professional footballer. I'll never forget my debut goal scored in Torpedo's net.

“I learned everything I know now at this club, and I’m very grateful to everyone I’ve met along the way - coaches, teammates, management, staff and fans.

“I know that there is a long way ahead of me and I am ready to give everything I can to succeed. Farewell, but I believe that we will definitely meet in the future.Blue and white all the way!”