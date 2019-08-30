Valencia eye potential deal for Newcastle United defender before Monday's transfer deadline

Valencia could raid Newcastle United ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline – with reports in Spain linking them with defender Javier Manquillo.

By Liam Kennedy
Friday, 30 August, 2019, 13:47
NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Javier Manquillo of Newcastle United jumps over Bernd Leno of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal FC at St. James Park on August 11, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

According to Spanish publication AS, and others, Manquillo is on the La Liga side’s radar after news that Cristiano Piccini will be out for the next five months with a patellar fracture.

Napoli’s Elseid Hysaj remains their top target but should that move fail, a bid for Manquillo could be pursued.

Manquillo started the Magpies’ first game of the season against Arsenal.