Valencia eye potential deal for Newcastle United defender before Monday's transfer deadline
Valencia could raid Newcastle United ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline – with reports in Spain linking them with defender Javier Manquillo.
By Liam Kennedy
Friday, 30 August, 2019, 13:47
According to Spanish publication AS, and others, Manquillo is on the La Liga side’s radar after news that Cristiano Piccini will be out for the next five months with a patellar fracture.
Napoli’s Elseid Hysaj remains their top target but should that move fail, a bid for Manquillo could be pursued.
Manquillo started the Magpies’ first game of the season against Arsenal.