Newcastle United benefiitted most from VAR decisions last season | Getty Images

Newcastle United benefitted more from VAR decisions than any other Premier League club last season.

The Magpies finished fifth in the Premier League table and secured their place in next season’s Champions League, despite sitting in the bottom half of the table in December. A brilliant run of form towards the end of the campaign ensured that, even after ending the season with back-to-back defeats, they were able to finish in the top-five of the Premier League.

The final defeat of the season came at home to Everton, but Newcastle were handed a lifeline by Manchester United as they defeated Aston Villa at Old Trafford. That game was overshadowed by a controversial refereeing decision that saw a strike from Villa’s Morgan Rogers ruled-out on-field with VAR unable to get involved and overturn the call.

Had it stood, Unai Emery’s side may have picked up the point that was needed to leapfrog Newcastle in the table. Alas, strikes from Amad Diallo and Christian Eriksen ensured that they would be defeated and that it would be the Magpies that will play in next season’s Champions League.

Whilst the technology didn’t, and couldn’t, get involved in that decision, over the course of the season, VAR was at the centre of a number of controversies. But fresh data reveals that Newcastle United benefitted most from the technology’s interference.

Newcastle United benefit from VAR - Arsenal don’t

According to statistics published by ESPN Newcastle United had a net VAR score of +9, meaning that they benefitted from VAR’s intervention nine more times than they were hampered by the technology. In all, VAR intervened 17 times in Newcastle United matches last season, with 13 calls going for the Magpies and four against.

Of those nine decisions, four led to penalties for Eddie Howe’s side, three of which were converted - with Anthony Gordon’s miss against Everton at Goodison Park the one spot-kick that wasn’t converted following VAR’s intervention. A net score of +9 is five more than any other Premier League side.

Aston Villa, who may blame a referee’s call for failing to qualify for the Champions League, were second on that list with a net score of +4 with eight of 12 interventions going their way throughout the campaign. Brighton, Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur all had a net score of +3.

At the other end, Bournemouth saw 15 interventions by VAR across the season, with just four going in their favour. One of those, infamously, was a decision to disallow Dango Outtara’s very late winner against the Magpies during their 1-1 draw at the Vitality Stadium back in August.

Arsenal, meanwhile, saw VAR intervene eight times in their matches last season, awarding them just one decision to their benefit. That decision saw Kai Havertz’s goal against Leicester City be allowed to stand after initially being chalked off for offside.

Seven other decisions went against the Gunners during the campaign, giving them a net score of -6. Nottingham Forest finished third-bottom of the list with a net score of -4 (six against and two for).