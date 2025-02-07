This year’s North East Football Writers’ Association Personality of the Year Award will be honouring Newcastle United defender Dan Burn.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Newcastle United defender Dan Burn is to be honoured with the North East Football Writers’ Association Personality of the Year Award.

The prestigious award is given annually in association with The Sir Bobby Robson Foundation. Organisers of the awards ceremony say Burn, who comes from Blyth, is a player who ‘truly understands the difference football makes in the region’. The award is given annually to someone who, like Sir Bobby, uses their position in football to benefit the wider community.

He was specifically nominated because of his ‘thoughtfulness and empathy’ in supporting families at the Great North Children’s Hospital in Newcastle. One of those visits was during Childhood Cancer Awareness Week, when Dan spent time on the Paediatric Oncology Wards learning more about a greatly valued Sir Bobby Robson Foundation-funded family support project. He was also recently named a Player Ambassador for Newcastle United Foundation and he has helped inspire many people of all ages through the charity’s work.

What has the Newcastle United defender said about the award?

Reflecting on the award, Burn said: “I’m absolutely buzzing with this award and would like to thank Sir Bobby’s family, the North East Football Writers’ Association and, of course, my team-mates and all the staff at Newcastle.

“I grew up watching Sir Bobby’s brilliant Newcastle team in the Champions League and to be able to represent my hometown club in the same competition last season was a pinch-yourself moment and a childhood dream come true.

“That idea of representing Newcastle and the North East is something that means a lot to me. I never forget where I’m from - and I’d never be allowed to forget it either! I understand the impact the club has on people and their lives and to be able to put something back into the community I grew up in is a no-brainer. “Sir Bobby was one of my earliest heroes. He stood for something very special. To win an award bearing his name and to follow in some very famous footsteps makes me very proud indeed.”

He will be formally recognised as the Personality of the Year at the 45th North East Football Writers’ Association’s black tie awards night in Durham next month.

Colin Young, secretary of the North East Football Writers’ Association, says: “Dan is a great role model for young footballers because he’s knows the difference he can make within the community. “Whether he’s officiating walking football matches or talking to families affected by cancer, goes further than simply attending events, he takes a personal interest in the people he meets and that’s been a common theme from everyone who has spoken to us about him.

“Everyone remembers when he celebrated a Newcastle goal using British Sign Language having been taught how to do so by deaf fans, and that’s typical of Dan. “But we know behind the scenes he is just as engaged and on visits to the Great North Children’s Hospital he gets down on the floor with young patients to playing toy cars.

“This award is so meaningful to everyone involved with the North East Football Writers’ Association because it represents the power of football to do good in the wider world, just like Sir Bobby did when he set up his cancer Foundation and we’re thrilled to see it go to Dan.”

The North East Football Writers' Association Awards night, sponsored by William Hill, celebrates the best of North East football and is held annually at the Ramside Hall Hotel in Durham. This year’s event on Sunday 2 March will, once again, raise funds for The Sir Bobby Robson Foundation.

The North East Football Writers’ Association Awards are voted for by football writers across the region and reflect achievements in the 2023/2024 season. Other recipients this year include Alexander Isak (Newcastle United), Men’s Player of the Year, Mollie Lambert (Durham Women FC), Women’s Player of the Year, Chris Rigg and Jobe Bellingham (Sunderland AFC) joint winners Young Men’s Player of the Year and Elysia Boddy (Newcastle), Young Women’s Player of the Year.

Tickets for the North East Football Writers’ Association annual dinner at the Ramside Hall Hotel and Spa in Durham are available from [email protected]

1. Gary Bennett

2. Jill Scott

3. Chris Kamara

4. Luke O’Nien

5. Steph Houghton

6. Alan Shearer

7. Jermain Defoe

8. Steve Harper

9. Robbie Elliott

10. Niall Quinn