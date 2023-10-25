Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United currently sit top of Group F after two games played, but no face the first game of a double-header against their German counterparts. Although Dortmund are yet to win in this season’s Champions League, they are unbeaten in the Bundesliga and will prove to be a stern test of Newcastle’s mettle and credentials.

And whilst Newcastle will have to be wary about their visitors, Borussia Dortmund head coach Edin Terzic has also recognised the challenge his team will face at St James’ Park tonight against a team that have impressed over not just the last few weeks, but also the last 18 months. Terzic said: “It’s not just the last couple of weeks but what they did last season was part of that.

“If you look at the whole history of the investment and money that has come in, they have reacted differently and been very smart in the transfer market to build a team. Over 18 months they have qualified for the Champions League through the Premier League which is one of the toughest leagues.

“When you look at this group we are in, you can see the strength of it and they’re top of the group at the moment, but they’re only three points ahead. Only two games have gone and it is really tight so we need to produce a very good performance so we can earn a victory.”