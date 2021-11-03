Villareal president reacts to speculation surrounding Unai Emery and Newcastle United
Villareal’s Fernando Roig has reacted to speculation linking the former Arsenal boss to Newcastle United.
Villareal manager Unai Emery is reportedly the man being lined up by Newcastle United’s owners to take the club forward.
It is reported that a sum of around £5m will be needed to release Emery from his contract in at The Mestalla, however, Villareal president Fernando Roig does not believe that Emery will be making the switch to St James’s Park:
"I don’t think so. He’s a professional and we have two big games coming up. He will be busy preparing the game against Young Boys.” Roig said.
“I have absolutely no idea [about any approach]. What I do know is that he has a contract with us and contracts are there to be fulfilled. I have no doubts about Unai’s professionalism.”
If offered the role, Emery’s first task would be to try secure Newcastle their first win of the season when they face Brighton on Saturday evening.