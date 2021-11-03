Villareal manager Unai Emery is reportedly the man being lined up by Newcastle United’s owners to take the club forward.

It is reported that a sum of around £5m will be needed to release Emery from his contract in at The Mestalla, however, Villareal president Fernando Roig does not believe that Emery will be making the switch to St James’s Park:

"I don’t think so. He’s a professional and we have two big games coming up. He will be busy preparing the game against Young Boys.” Roig said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Villarreal president Fernando Roig has reacted to speculation linking Unai Emery to Newcastle United (Photo by JOSE JORDAN / AFP) (Photo by JOSE JORDAN/AFP via Getty Images)

“I have absolutely no idea [about any approach]. What I do know is that he has a contract with us and contracts are there to be fulfilled. I have no doubts about Unai’s professionalism.”

If offered the role, Emery’s first task would be to try secure Newcastle their first win of the season when they face Brighton on Saturday evening.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.