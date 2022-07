Eddie Howe's side take on Benfica at the Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, on July 26.

The club are also planning to take on Burnley in the city in a behind-closed-doors training fixture three days earlier.

Newcastle beat Burnley 2-1 at Turf Moor on the final day of last season. United have since signed Nick Pope from the club, now managed by Vincent Kompany.

Kompany told the Burnley Express: “We play Newcastle on Saturday."