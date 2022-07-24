Vincent Kompany delivers Newcastle United verdict as Elliot Anderson makes his mark

Vincent Kompany has given his view on Burnley’s training games against Newcastle United.

By Miles Starforth
Sunday, 24th July 2022, 6:58 pm
Sunday, 24th July 2022

The two clubs met in Lisbon, Portugal, yesterday. Both club’s split their squads into two groups – and played a series of 45-minute games.

Newcastle came out on top in every match. Joe Willock and Miguel Almiron both netted twice, while Allan Saint-Maximin, Elliot Anderson, Matt Ritchie, Callum Wilson and Jacob Murphy were also on target.

“I think our running was good, and we were competitive, so there wasn’t much in the games,” said Kompany, who was appointed as manager of relegated Burnley this summer. “But, you can see, you play against two squads of very competitive players, which is Newcastle. We just looked to give it a game. You play against Newcastle, we know they have got a big squad, a lot of players.”

United head coach Eddie Howe’s now preparing his side for a high-profile friendly against Benfica at the Estadio da Luz on Tuesday night.

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany.
