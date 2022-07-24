Vincent Kompany delivers Newcastle United verdict as Elliot Anderson makes his mark

Newcastle came out on top in every match. Joe Willock and Miguel Almiron both netted twice, while Allan Saint-Maximin, Elliot Anderson , Matt Ritchie, Callum Wilson and Jacob Murphy were also on target.

“I think our running was good, and we were competitive, so there wasn’t much in the games,” said Kompany, who was appointed as manager of relegated Burnley this summer. “But, you can see, you play against two squads of very competitive players, which is Newcastle. We just looked to give it a game. You play against Newcastle, we know they have got a big squad, a lot of players.”