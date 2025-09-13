Newcastle United v Wolves: The Magpies host Wolves at St James’ Park but Jorgen Strand Larsen will not be involved for the visitors against the side he was heavily-linked with joining.

Vitor Pereira has spoken about Jorgen Strand Larsen after a potential move to Newcastle United was blocked by Wolves in the final days of the summer transfer window. Strand Larsen was the subject of two bids from St James’ Park in the final week of the window, both of which were rejected by the Molineux outfit.

The Norwegian international only joined Wolves on a permanent basis in July following an impressive loan spell from Celta Vigo and had been shortlisted by the Magpies as an option to strengthen their forward line. Ultimately, they would instead move for Brentford’s Yoane Wissa in a deal worth around £55m.

Newcastle United will meet Wolves at St James’ Park this afternoon, but Strand Larsen will not be involved. He picked up an Achilles injury before the international break and has not been deemed fit enough to feature on Tyneside.

Speaking about the striker’s fitness, Pereira said: “We are without Larsen, the injury was a bit more serious and he's trying to come back,” Pereira revealed.

“We want him back as soon as possible, but he's not training yet.”

Vitor Pereira addresses Jorgen Strand Larsen transfer

After a potential move to Tyneside was blocked by Wolves, Strand Larsen was lined up for contract talks with the Black Country outfit. 14 goals in his first campaign as a Premier League striker last year put him amongst the divisions’s top strikers and a key reason why Wolves were able to secure safety after a disappointing start to the campaign under Gary O’Neil.

Those contract talks are expected to see the 25-year-old land a wage increase with Wolves again set to lean on the striker to provide them with the goals to survive in the top-flight. With the transfer window now closed and a move to St James’ Park now very unlikely, and one that probably won’t be revisited by the Magpies following their acquisition of both Wissa and Nick Woltemade, Strand Larsen can now concentrate on his football again and Pereira has backed the striker to show his abilities on the pitch once he has recovered from his current injury.

“I have a very good relationship with Jorgen,” Pereira said. “We speak every day, not too much, but a bit. We are talking in our conversations.

“The market is closed, and now it is not time to think about the market, it’s time to think about the present and the future. His concern is about the injury, not the market.

“I hope as soon as possible he can come to training to help the team. They are working day by day and trying to do their best to put him on the pitch.”

Both Wolves and Newcastle head into today’s game without a win in the Premier League so far this season. The hosts have drawn both of their games on the road, whilst their previous appearance at St James’ Park ended in a heartbreaking defeat against Liverpool.

Wolves, meanwhile, have lost all three games they have played so far, falling to defeats against Manchester City, Bournemouth and Everton before the international break.

Pereira’s side did defeat fellow Premier League opposition in the form of West Ham in the Carabao Cup last month - a 3-2 win secured by a brace from Strand Larsen just minutes after he was introduced to the game by his manager.