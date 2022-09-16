It also means back-to-back Premier League goal of the month wins for The Magpies with Miguel Almiron winning the final award of last season for his goal against Crystal Palace in April. No winner was announced for May.

Schar, who previously won the award in February 2019 for a goal against Burnley, scored a near identical strike in the 2-0 opening day win over Nottingham Forest. Trippier was also at it again with another direct free-kick in the 3-3 draw with Manchester City.

But it was Saint-Maximin who claimed the prize as he found the right corner of the goal with an emphatic last-minute volley from the edge of the box in the 1-1 draw at Wolves last month.

Other nominees included Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus v Leicester City and William Saliba v Bournemouth, Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo v Manchester United and Liverpool’s Luis Diaz v Crystal Palace.

After being handed the award, Saint-Maximin told the Newcastle club website: “It's a tough trophy to win so I'm very proud.

Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United at Molineux on August 28, 2022 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

"It was a nice goal, but it's always very difficult to win this trophy.