Watch: Allan Saint-Maximin beats two Newcastle United team-mates to win Premier League award
Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin has won August’s Premier League goal of the month award for his 90th minute volley against Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The Frenchman beat Newcastle teammates Fabian Schar and Kieran Trippier to the award.
It also means back-to-back Premier League goal of the month wins for The Magpies with Miguel Almiron winning the final award of last season for his goal against Crystal Palace in April. No winner was announced for May.
Schar, who previously won the award in February 2019 for a goal against Burnley, scored a near identical strike in the 2-0 opening day win over Nottingham Forest. Trippier was also at it again with another direct free-kick in the 3-3 draw with Manchester City.
But it was Saint-Maximin who claimed the prize as he found the right corner of the goal with an emphatic last-minute volley from the edge of the box in the 1-1 draw at Wolves last month.
Other nominees included Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus v Leicester City and William Saliba v Bournemouth, Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo v Manchester United and Liverpool’s Luis Diaz v Crystal Palace.
After being handed the award, Saint-Maximin told the Newcastle club website: “It's a tough trophy to win so I'm very proud.
"It was a nice goal, but it's always very difficult to win this trophy.
"You can see many players scored a goal goal, even at Newcastle with Faby and Tripps, so that's why I'm very proud to win that trophy and get a point for my team."