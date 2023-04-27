With Everton sitting 19th in the Premier League table and knowing a win could take them out of the relegation zone, the match has been described as a ‘cup final’ by sections of the Toffees fan base. But it’s also a huge game for Newcastle at the opposite end of the table as they look to move a step closer towards Champions League qualification.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eddie Howe’s side sit third in the table and could move eight points clear of fifth placed Aston Villa with a game in hand and just six games remaining should they win tonight. The Magpies haven’t won in front of a crowd at Goodison Park since 2010 with their only win in their last 10 visits coming behind closed doors during the Covid-hit 2020-21 campaign.

The Everton fans were keen to make an atmosphere ahead of the match as they gathered on Goodison Road waiting for the team coach to arrive. Flares clouded the air in blue smoke as the fans seranaded the team coach as it slowly made its way to the stadium.

Everton have been in the top flight of English football since 1954. Despite some close shaves, the club has only been relegated twice in its 145 year history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad