Watch as Joe Willock arrives at Newcastle United ahead of £25m switch from Arsenal
Joe Willock has arrived at Newcastle United.
Friday, 13th August 2021, 11:08 am
The Arsenal man has been spotted at the Magpies’ training ground to this morning complete his transfer from the Gunners.
The 21-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at St James' Park.
However, Willock is said to have agreed personal terms on a deal which will see him move to Tyneside on a permanent deal.
Newcastle agreed a fee rising to £25m with add-ons.
Steve Bruce has been vocal about his desire to bring Willock back to Newcastle.