Watch as Joe Willock arrives at Newcastle United ahead of £25m switch from Arsenal

The Arsenal man has been spotted at the Magpies’ training ground to this morning complete his transfer from the Gunners.

The 21-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at St James' Park.

However, Willock is said to have agreed personal terms on a deal which will see him move to Tyneside on a permanent deal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle agreed a fee rising to £25m with add-ons.

Steve Bruce has been vocal about his desire to bring Willock back to Newcastle.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

Joe Willock of Arsenal during the Pre Season Friendly between Arsenal and Chelsea at Emirates Stadium on August 1, 2021.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.