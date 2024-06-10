Watch as Newcastle United celebrate lucrative sponsorship deal after £50m boost

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sela marked its first anniversary as Newcastle United sponsors with a stunning light show on the Quayside.

Newcastle United sponsors Sela dazzled the thousands who gathered on the Quayside on Saturday night with a stunning light show.

The show celebrated the first anniversary of Sela’s sponsorship deal with Newcastle, understood to be worth around £25million per-season. The deal has provided a huge boost to The Magpies’ commercial revenue, generating £50million so far as a result of the multi-year deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The light show took place over the River Tyne and was beamed onto the Baltic Flour Mill. It featured several iconic Newcastle moments and honoured legends such as Alan Shearer and Jackie Milburn, who were projected walking across the river. The show also featured a tribute to former manager Sir Bobby Robson and looked through the club’s history before going to the present day with the unveiling of the new 2024-25 Adidas home shirt.

The show ended with the message: “And this is only the beginning.”