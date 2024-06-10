Watch as Newcastle United celebrate lucrative sponsorship deal after £50m boost
Newcastle United sponsors Sela dazzled the thousands who gathered on the Quayside on Saturday night with a stunning light show.
The show celebrated the first anniversary of Sela’s sponsorship deal with Newcastle, understood to be worth around £25million per-season. The deal has provided a huge boost to The Magpies’ commercial revenue, generating £50million so far as a result of the multi-year deal.
The light show took place over the River Tyne and was beamed onto the Baltic Flour Mill. It featured several iconic Newcastle moments and honoured legends such as Alan Shearer and Jackie Milburn, who were projected walking across the river. The show also featured a tribute to former manager Sir Bobby Robson and looked through the club’s history before going to the present day with the unveiling of the new 2024-25 Adidas home shirt.
The show ended with the message: “And this is only the beginning.”
Sela is described as a ‘leading live events and experiences company in the Middle East’ and has now delivered two innovative public shows for Newcastle supporters. In addition to Saturday’s display, Sela launched a drone display above St James’ Park to celebrate the club’s return to Champions League football ahead of the 4-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain - another iconic moment referenced in the light show.
