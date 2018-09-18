Watch as Newcastle United's Florian Lejeune offers new injury update

Florian Lejeune has offered Newcastle United fans further reassurance that he is on the road to recovery - and he looks well ahead of schedule.

The 27-year-old tore his anterior cruciate ligament in June and there were fears he'd miss the full, if not the majority of the 2018-19 season.

It was revealed last month, Florian Lejeune could be back within four months

However, Magpies boss Rafa Benitez revealed last month that Lejeune could be back within four months and Lejeune's latest update suggests that is a realistic target for the Frenchmen.

“Normally, this injury, in the past, could be nine months. It depends on what is going on between six and nine months," said Benitez when talking about Lejeune's injury.

“Now, in our experience with this surgeon in Italy, it takes less ... between four and six months. It depends what is going on and if we have any complications.”

Lejeune confirmed soon after his operation that it was a success and stated 'now it's time to rest and recover.'

Lejeune was first picture running on a treadmill last month, however his recent post is the most encouraging to date with the defender seemingly stepping up his rehab proccess.

The defender, on his Instagram story, is pictured running and training with a football in what looks like his back garden.