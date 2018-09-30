Watch as Sky Sports' Jeff Stelling delivers a passionate defence of Newcastle

Jeff Stelling has launched a passionate defence of the 'wonderful' city of Newcastle after comments made earlier this week.

Talksport presenter Ian Abrahams - better known as 'Moose' hit the headlines this week after he claimed that there was 'nothing to do' in Newcastle.

That led to criticism from several pundits and footballers alike, with Stelling the latest to hit back at his controversial remarks.

Stelling, an honorary president at Hartlepool United, launched an explosive response live on television as he defended the region where he spent his childhood.

"I've also seen this week that a radio reporter said that the only reason they get 52,000 every week at Newcastle is because there's nothing else to do in the city," said Stelling, speaking while hosting Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports.

"Now this is not a rant, but he's probably never been to St James's Park, he's probably never had a night out at the Bigg Market, he's probably never eaten at any of the wonderful restaurants, he's probably never appreciated the marvellous architecture of Grey Street.

"He'll never have been to the Theatre Royal, he'll never have been to Racecourse, he'll never have have strolled along the Quayside in the shadow of the Tyne Bridge.

"I doubt that he's every visited the Baltic Gallery, he probably doesn't know that Greggs opened their first ever branch in Newcastle in 1951.

"It's a wonderful city and don't believe what you hear on the radio."

Watch the video above to see Stelling's passionate speech in full.