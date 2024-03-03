Watch fresh footage of Newcastle United 'exclusive' St James' Park reveal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United supporters got to enjoy a new version of Mark Knopler's iconic Going Home (Local Hero) song ahead of Saturday's 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James' Park.

Local Hero has been re-recorded by Mark Knopfler's Guitar Heroes, featuring fellow Geordie's Sting and Sam Fender as well as many more music icons. Eric Clapton, Roger Daltrey, Brian May, Bruce Springsteen, Ringo Starr, Pete Townshend and Ronnie Wood also feature in the new version of the song which will help raise funds for the Teenage Cancer Trust and Teen Cancer America. The song is now available to pre-order ahead of its official release on March 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Knopfler was at St James' Park on Saturday and took to the pitch ahead of kick-off and was presented with a personalised Newcastle shirt.

The new version of Local Hero then played for the first time as Newcastle entered the pitch with Wolves. You can watch the video of the pre-match walk-out to the re-released song below.

The song first debuted in the 1983 film Local Hero and has been Newcastle's walk-out anthem since the early 1990s.

Discussing the new version of the song, Knopfler said: "What I really want to do, more than anything else, is just to thank each and every one for this sterling response.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I really had no idea that it was going to be like this. It hit Guy [Fletcher] and I quite early on that we had to extend this piece somehow, to take in the number of people who joined in.

"Before I knew where I was, Pete Townshend had come into my studio armed with a guitar and an amp. And that first Pete power chord... man, I tell you. We were in that territory, and it was just fantastic. And it went on from there. Eric [Clapton] came in, played great, just one tasty lick after another.