Watch Geordie Journos on Shots! Eddie Howe & Newcastle United problems assessed

The latest Geordie Journos episode assessing Newcastle United's recent fortunes is now available

Shots! and Geordie Journos have partnered up to bring you a dedicated Newcastle United show

NewcastleWorld and Shields Gazette editor Liam Kennedy, and Newcastle United writers Dominic Scurr and Jordan Cronin make up the Geordie Journos - providing regular news, analysis and reaction to all things happening at Newcastle United.

This week, the lads endure wet conditions outside St James’ Park to assess Newcastle’s recent performances and results as well as look ahead to Saturday’s match at home to Manchester City. With Newcastle’s Carabao Cup match at Wimbledon reorganised to take place next week at St James’ Park following heavy rain and an unplayable pitch at Plough Lane, there is plenty to talk about in this latest episode.

The Magpies had enjoyed a strong start to the season in terms of results with 10 points from their opening four matches before losing 3-1 at Fulham on Saturday. But performances have raised a lot of question marks regarding Eddie Howe and his players - so the lads assess what has gone wrong and what The Magpies need to put right in the coming weeks.

But with league leaders and Premier League champions Manchester City next up at St James’ Park, things could become more difficult for Newcastle before they get better.

