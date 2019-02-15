Watch Miguel Almiron and Antonio Barecca catch the eye as Newcastle United get to work in Spain

Newcastle United are in the midst of their Spanish training camp - and we're right alongside them in the middle of their training camp.

Our man Liam Kennedy has jetted off to the Magpies' Spanish base for their training camp, and has taken a behind scenes look at Rafa Benitez's training session ahead of the friendly with CSKA Moscow tomorrow afternoon.

Newcastle will take on the Russian giants tomorrow afternoon, in a clash which could see January signings Miguel Almiron and Antonio Barreca handed their first starts for the club.

We'll have full updates from the friendly, plus the thoughts of Rafa Benitez and Newcastle United's players, right here.

You can watch a behind the scenes look at how Newcastle United are preparing for the game by watching the videos above.