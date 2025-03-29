Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United’s 2025 Carabao Cup celebrations are underway in the city.

The Town Moor is set up and supporters have arrived for the event to celebrate Newcastle United’s historic Carabao Cup win over Liverpool earlier this month.

The win ended Newcastle’s 70-year wait for a domestic trophy and the celebrations will involve an estimated 150,000 supporters and run throughout Saturday afternoon until 8pm.

Food and non-alcoholic drinks are available to purchase on the Town Moor. The event is cashless and supporters are allowed to bring their own refreshments with the exception of alcoholic drinks.

Our Shields Gazette Newcastle United reporter Dominic Scurr has been in Newcastle to take in the build-up to the big event and bus parade.

Newcastle United celebration and parade schedule confirmed

Newcastle’s open-top bus parade will start at St James’ Park at around 4:30pm and last around 30 minutes before arriving at the Town Moor. The players and staff will be on stage at the Town Moor from 6:35pm.

The bus route will run down Gallowgate, along Percy Street and up Great North Road before arriving at the Town Moor on Saturday evening. Newcastle’s players will be presented on stage from 6:35pm on Saturday evening.

Before that, a replay of the Carabao Cup final as well as entertainment involving Ant & Dec, Alan Shearer and more will take place before the players arrive at the Town Moor. The event will conclude with a Sela ‘Spectacular Surprise’.

Watch Newcastle United Carabao Cup celebrations take shape

Early on Saturday afternoon, fans already started to gather outside St James’ Park in preparation for the open top bus leaving the stadium at around 4:30pm. Supporters also lined the streets while others made their way to the Town Moor for the big event.

What are the closest pubs to Newcastle Town Moor?

With no alcohol permitted at the event, supporters may be wondering which pubs and bars are located around the Town Moor - fortunately, we’ve got you covered.

With Wylam Brewery set to be closed to the public, Newcastle fans will have to venture further afield in order to have a pint and attend the trophy celebrations on the Town Moor. Supporters' best bet is to head to the many pubs on Percy Street, which is just a 15-minute walk from the Town Moor and on the route of the bus parade.

Slightly off the route but still just a 10-minute walk from the Moor are The Hancock and Jesmond’s Collingwood Arms. Alternatively, Gosforth High Street and Osbourne Road are a 15 to 20-minute walk away. For those commuting by Metro, West Jesmond is the closest station to the Town Moor and is adjacent to the Lonsdale pub, just a 10-minute walk from the event.

Haymarket Metro is also around a 15-minute walk from the Town Moor and is next to the bus parade route and Percy Street pubs.