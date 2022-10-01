Eddie Howe’s side will be hoping to pick up their first Premier League away win of the season and they will be boosted by the returns of some key players.

Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes are back in the side following respective hamstring and thigh injuries.

Elliot Anderson is also back available after a hamstring injury while Chris Wood has recovered from his rib injury to travel with the squad to the capital.

Under-21s goalkeeper Jude Smith has also made the trip with Howe’s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad