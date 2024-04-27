Watch Newcastle United’s brilliant Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton inspired flag display v Sheffield United
and live on Freeview channel 276
Brazilian and Samba fever welcomed Newcastle United and Sheffield United onto the pitch on Saturday afternoon with the Gallowgate adorned in the Brazil flag ahead of kick-off. Paying tribute to two current Brazil internationals in their squad, namely Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton, a very loud chant of Bruno’s name soon followed the display once the teams entered the field and went through their pre-match formalities.
Blue, white, yellow and green flags were waved by supporters with a banner that, when translated from Portuguese into English, read: ‘FROM ALIANÇA AND RIO TO NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, A HOME AWAY FROM HOME’
‘JOELINTON AND BRUNO, OUR BRAZILIAN GEORDIES’
Joelinton has recently signed a new contract with Newcastle United to extend his stay with the club whilst Bruno Guimaraes remains the centre of intense transfer speculation linking him with a move away from the club. His £100m release clause expires at the end of June.