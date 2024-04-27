Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brazilian and Samba fever welcomed Newcastle United and Sheffield United onto the pitch on Saturday afternoon with the Gallowgate adorned in the Brazil flag ahead of kick-off. Paying tribute to two current Brazil internationals in their squad, namely Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton, a very loud chant of Bruno’s name soon followed the display once the teams entered the field and went through their pre-match formalities.

Blue, white, yellow and green flags were waved by supporters with a banner that, when translated from Portuguese into English, read: ‘FROM ALIANÇA AND RIO TO NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, A HOME AWAY FROM HOME’

‘JOELINTON AND BRUNO, OUR BRAZILIAN GEORDIES’

