Co-owners Jamie Reuben, Mehrdad Ghodoussi, Amanda Staveley and their non-executive chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan were all in attendance as Miguel Almiron’s first-half strike sealed a sixth home win in a row for Eddie Howe’s side.

The win, as with each of the past five at St James’s Park, was celebrated loudly and proudly by the Newcastle United supporters.

As the pitch and stadium emptied post-match, United’s co-owners entered the field to show off their skills – to varied success.

Al-Rumayyan’s attempted ‘rainbow flick’ was met with a great reception from his fellow co-owners – although their tricks and moves didn’t extend to recreating a Kenny Wharton sitting on the ball moment.

It was a feel-good ending to another incredible night at St James’s Park as Newcastle ended the evening on 40 points sat in 11th place in the Premier League table.