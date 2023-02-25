Watch the impressive scenes as thousands of Newcastle United fans take over Trafalgar Square
Newcastle United fans have started to gather at Trafalgar Square in London ahead of the Carabao Cup final
Tens of thousands of Newcastle United fans have descended on the capital this weekend for the club’s first major final in almost 24 years. Over 30,000 Newcastle fans have secured tickets for the match at Wembley Stadium on Sunday (4:30pm kick-off) though many more have travelled down despite not having a ticket.
And many have started to congregate at Trafalgar Square ahead of Newcastle’s first major final in 24 years.
The atmosphere is expected to build over the course of the evening with thousands of fans expected ahead of tomorrow’s cup final.
We will be providing further updates and videos over the course of the weekend on the Shields Gazette and our social media channels @MouthofTynePod and @ShieldsGazette.