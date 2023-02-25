Tens of thousands of Newcastle United fans have descended on the capital this weekend for the club’s first major final in almost 24 years. Over 30,000 Newcastle fans have secured tickets for the match at Wembley Stadium on Sunday (4:30pm kick-off) though many more have travelled down despite not having a ticket.

The atmosphere is expected to build over the course of the evening with thousands of fans expected ahead of tomorrow’s cup final.