Watch the sensational Wor Flags display via incredible in-stadium footage

Wor Flags unveiled its sensational Gallowgate End display – sending shivers down the spine of every Newcastle United fan.
Sunday, 17th October 2021, 4:48 pm
The St James’s Park crowd welcomed its new owners as non-executive chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan and directors Amanda Staveley, Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Jamie Reuben watched on from the directors box.
The banner read: “Cause this is a mighty town
"Built upon a solid ground
“And everything they've tried so hard to kill
“We will rebuild.”
