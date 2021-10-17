Watch the sensational Wor Flags display via incredible in-stadium footage

Wor Flags unveiled its sensational Gallowgate End display – sending shivers down the spine of every Newcastle United fan.

By Jordan Cronin
Sunday, 17th October 2021, 4:48 pm
Newcastle United fans. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The St James’s Park crowd welcomed its new owners as non-executive chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan and directors Amanda Staveley, Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Jamie Reuben watched on from the directors box.

The banner read: “Cause this is a mighty town

"Built upon a solid ground

“And everything they've tried so hard to kill

“We will rebuild.”

Watch the incredible footage as it unfolded inside the stadium.

Amanda StaveleySt James's Park