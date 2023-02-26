Watch the stunning Newcastle United flag display as Local Hero blasts out at Wembley Stadium
Wembley Stadium was a sea of black and white ahead of kick-off in the Carabao Cup final.
By Joe Buck
49 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Feb 2023, 4:35pm
Every single Newcastle United fan was given a black or white flag to wave ahead of kick-off, something they used to great effect.
All 32,761 Newcastle supporters helped build an atmosphere fit for the occasion as they roared on their team in a major cup final for the first time in almost 24 years.
