'We are honoured' - Watch Amanda Staveley's exciting message to Newcastle United fans after takeover

In an exclusive video message, Staveley told the Gazette: “Thank you to all the incredible supporters.

"You are the best fans in the whole world and we wouldn’t be here without your patience and persistence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amanda Staveley gives a celebratory wave after the takeover of Newcastle United. North News.

“We are honoured to be part of this incredible club.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.