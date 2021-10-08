'We are honoured' - Watch Amanda Staveley's exciting message to Newcastle United fans after takeover

The Shields Gazette sat down for an exclusive interview with Amanda Staveley following the Newcastle United takeover – and there was a strong message for supporters.

By Richard Mennear
Friday, 8th October 2021, 1:00 pm

Exclusive: Amanda Staveley on ambitions for Newcastle United, Steve Bruce's future – and her message to fans

In an exclusive video message, Staveley told the Gazette: “Thank you to all the incredible supporters.

"You are the best fans in the whole world and we wouldn’t be here without your patience and persistence.

Amanda Staveley gives a celebratory wave after the takeover of Newcastle United. North News.

“We are honoured to be part of this incredible club.”

