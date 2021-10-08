'We are honoured' - Watch Amanda Staveley's exciting message to Newcastle United fans after takeover
The Shields Gazette sat down for an exclusive interview with Amanda Staveley following the Newcastle United takeover – and there was a strong message for supporters.
Friday, 8th October 2021, 1:00 pm
Exclusive: Amanda Staveley on ambitions for Newcastle United, Steve Bruce's future – and her message to fans
In an exclusive video message, Staveley told the Gazette: “Thank you to all the incredible supporters.
"You are the best fans in the whole world and we wouldn’t be here without your patience and persistence.
“We are honoured to be part of this incredible club.”