The International break continues and there are plenty of behind the scenes stories making headlines at Premier League clubs as the summer transfer window fast approaches.

Newcastle United are stepping up their attempts to signs a Championship defender and have been given a boost after Inter Milan revealed they would listen to offers for a reported target who Tottenham Hotspur are also being linked with.

Meanwhile, There is doubt over the futrue of Leeds United’s star players after the club’s first approach of a new contract was rejected and Everton are reportedly eyeing up a £17m striker who is out of favour at Real Madrid.

Aston Villa could return for a Brighton midfielder in the summer, with the Seagulls having knocked back a bid in January from their Premier League rivals, after Steven Gerrard’s side missed out on another target to Barcelona.

Manchester United continue their search for a new head coach and a La Liga stand out is reportedly being considered while Juventus are rumoured to be preparing a ‘huge’ contract offer for one of the English top flight’s very best players.

In London, Arsenal and Tottenham could be set to compete for the signing of a highly rated Turkish winger while West Ham United could move for a QPR keeper in the summer.

Here are Wednesday morning’s transfer headlines from across the Premier League:

1. Hammers could move for Dieng West Ham will be in the market for a goalkeeper this summer, and QPR’s Seny Dieng is a target (The 72) Photo Sales

2. North London rivals tracking Turkish winger Arsenal and Tottenham are tracking Galatasaray’s 23-year-old Turkish winger Muhammed Kerem Akturkoglu (Aksam) Photo Sales

3. Lopetegui being considered for Old Trafford hot seat Manchester United are considering Sevilla’s Spanish boss Julen Lopetegui in their search for a permanent successor to Ralf Rangnick (Marca) Photo Sales

4. Juventus could make ‘huge’ offer to Salah Juventus are preparing a huge financial package to lure Mohamed Salah to Turin as talks over a new Liverpool contract stall. (La Gazzetta dello Sport) Photo Sales