The Premier League season continues to race towards its conclusion with the title race, top four battle and relegation fight all still alive.

Newcastle United’s impressive home form under Eddie Howe will face its toughest test so far this weekend as they welcome title contenders Liverpool to St James’ Park.

The Magpies have just four Premier League fixtures remaining and their 3-0 win away to Norwich City last time out was enough to officially secure their survival.

Not only that but it moved them up to the top half of the league table, a place they will now look to keep hold of starting with a positive result this Saturday.

Liverpool are still challenging for the title and are also competing for the FA Cup and Champions League as Jurgen Klopp looks to guide them to an unprecedented quadruple having already lifted the Carabao Cup earlier this year.

The last meeting of the two sides came in December 2021 as Newcastle lost 3-1 at Anfield with Diogo Jota, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold securing the points for the hosts after Jonjo Shelve had given Newcastle an early lead.

Away from the action on the pitch there is plenty going on behind the scenes as clubs continue their preparations for the upcoming transfer window.

Here are the transfer stories making the headlines on Wednesday morning:

