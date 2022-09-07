The summer transfer window may be closed but there are still plenty of big transfer news stories doing the rounds across the country.

New reports are emerging about deals that were not completed, free agents are still able to find new clubs and clubs are even looking ahead to January and plotting their next moves.

At St James’ Park,Newcastle United are preparing for their next Premier League fixture away to West Ham on Sunday.

Away from the action on the pitch there is still plenty going on behind the scenes.

Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Wednesday morning:

Southampton have approved Nathan Redmond’s move to Besiktas with the English winger set to join the Turkish side on a one year deal (Fabrizio Romano)

Manchester City are working on signing Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos and have been in contact with the German, who is out of contract in June, over a January move (El Nacional)

Brazilian stand out Douglas Luiz is planning to leave Aston Villa as a free agent when his current contract expires at the end of this season (UOL)

Manchester United and Chelsea will continue to keep an eye on developments regarding Frenkie de Jong’s situation at Barcelona in the months ahead (Caught Offside)

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has quashed speculation linking the German champions with a move for Harry Kane (TalkSPORT)

Arsenal made a late bid of €30 million to sign Ferran Torres from Barcelona but head coach Xavi did not hesitate to reject the offer for the Spanish forward (El Nacional)

Brighton midfielder Steven Alzate in talks with Belgian club Standard Liege over loan until the end of the season (Mike McGrath - The Telegraph)

Wolves are considering a move for former Newcastle United, Liverpool and West Ham striker Andy Carroll if their move for ex-Chelsea forward Diego Costa collapses (The Telegraph)