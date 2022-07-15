Despite interest from north of the border and clubs in England, the Magpies were able to land Galway United defender Alex Murphy earlier this summer with the defender joining up with his new club this week.

The Under-21’s are currently in Spain on a pre-season training camp and Murphy, who only turned 18 in June, revealed it was a ‘dream come true’ to sign for the Magpies:

"I'm over the moon to be joining Newcastle. It's a massive club to be signing for. Twelve months ago, I maybe couldn't see myself in this position but it's a dream come true to join a Premier League team.” Murphy told the club website.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - APRIL 17: A general view inside the stadium during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Leicester City at St. James Park on April 17, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

"When I came into the Academy a few months ago for the first time, I just got a really good feel for the place and everyone made me feel welcome. They had a good chat with me, showing me strengths, weaknesses and what I need to improve on which was a big thing for me wanting to join straight away.

"I wouldn't say it was difficult to move away from Galway (United) because when they (Newcastle) came in, I knew I would go immediately but I'd say it was difficult leaving friends, family and moving to a new country.

"At the end of the day, though, this is what I want to be doing and I'm looking forward to the challenge. The goal is to get into the first-team as quickly as possible. While I'm here, I aim to play as many games for the under-21s and then maybe go out on loan if they wanted me to."

So how has Murphy found training with his new teammates? The camp in Spain has certainly made it a unique start to life at Newcastle for the 18-year-old:

"It's been a good training camp so far. It's obviously been tough due to the heat but pre-season is meant to be tough and they're trying to make us better even if it is hard. It's all for the benefit of us, which is good.

"The climate is very different - I don't know if I'd be able to play over here if I ever moved. It's a bit too hot!

"Coming here, it's been easier for me to get to know my team-mates more quickly. We're with each other 24 hours a day whereas in Newcastle it would just be training and gym work. I think it's been a good week to come in."

Newcastle Under-21’s face La Liga side Elche in a friendly this week and it’s a test that Murphy is excited for:

"It should be a good test," the defender added. "I can't wait to play and see what the level is like, comparing myself to others and seeing how I get on. Hopefully, I can impress which is what I'm here to try and do.

"They finished 13th in La Liga last season so they're a very good side and it will be good to see how we get on against strong opposition."