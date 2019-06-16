West Brom keen to strike Salomon Rondon agreement with Newcastle United - report

West Brom will look to sign Dwight Gayle from Newcastle United this summer – and could use Salomon Rondon to help seal the deal.

New Baggies boss Slaven Bilic is reportedly keen to hang on to Gayle, after the 28-year-old striker netted 24 goals for the Championship outfit last season.

And according to the Daily Mail, West Brom could well attempt to striker a deal with United that would see runaway success Rondon also return to St James’s Park.

Both Rondon and Gayle face an uncertain future. Should Rafa Benitez remain on Tyneside, he is keen to sign Rondon permanently. He is also unlikely to keep Gayle, even though he sees value in retaining the former Crystal Palace man as an impact player.

But with Benitez’s contract still unsigned, all that remains up in the air.

West Brom initially distanced themselves from signing Gayle permanently, due in the most part to his Premier League wages, which are understood to between £50,000 and £60,000 per week. Fulham have also shown an interest in the frontman.