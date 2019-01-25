West Brom set to sign Newcastle winger but miss out on Magpies' midfielder - reports

Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy is set to join West Bromwich Albion on a half-season loan, according to reports.

Various reports have claimed that Murphy, who remains one of Rafa Benitez's largest purchases at Newcastle United, is set to join the Baggies on loan until the of the current campaign.

It is understood that the 23-year-old is set to undergo a medical early next week before finalising his move to the Hawthorns.

West Brom have been keen to secure a more attack-minded player after the impressive Harvey Barnes was recalled by Leicester City.

And they now look set to seal a deal for Murphy, who has found first team opportunities limited this season.

With Newcastle set to complete the signing of Jordan Lukaku from Lazio, Benitez was willing to allow Murphy to move on given that his new signing can provide cover on the flanks if needed.

However, Benitez is thought to be unwilling to sanction a departure for Isaac Hayden - who was also interesting the Baggies.

Darren Moore was keen to seal a deal for the ex-Arsenal midfielder, but Ki Sung-yeung's injury at the Asian Cup has restricted Newcastle's midfield options - meaning the Spaniard is keen to keep Hayden at St James's Park for the time being.