West Ham and Nottingham Forest ‘eye’ Newcastle United targets as Magpies ‘close in’ on Alexander Isak deal

The Magpies are ‘closing in’ on a club-record deal to sign Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak for a reported £58million.

After lodging a bid for Watford’s Joao Pedro earlier this week, Newcastle have seemingly turned their attention towards Isak as they aim to reinforce their attacking options following Callum Wilson’s injury woes.

Whilst a move for Pedro isn’t off the table, their pursuit of Isak is believed to be at a more advanced stage and one that could make the Sweden international their fourth signing of the summer.

Here, we round-up some of the other major transfer stories that have emerged across the Premier League today:

Paqueta to Hammers?

West Ham are reportedly working on a deal to sign Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta this summer.

As confirmed by David Moyes, the Hammers have submitted a bid worth €40million for the Brazilian who looks set to leave Ligue 1 this summer.

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Paqueta all summer, courtesy of the friendship between him and his compatriot Bruno Guimaraes, however, the Magpies have yet to make a concrete offer for the midfielder.

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have also been credited with an interest in Paqueta but it is West Ham that seemingly lead the way for his signature.

Paqueta featured for Lyon against West Ham in the Europa League last season.

Forest ‘in talks’ with Lodi

Elsewhere in the Premier League, Nottingham Forest continue to be one of the most active clubs in the transfer market this summer as they press on with adding more players to Steve Cooper’s squad.

Atletico Madrid’s Renan Lodi has emerged as their latest target with Jacque Talbot reporting that Forest have ‘begun talks’ to sign the Brazilian.

Talbot tweeted: ‘Exc: Understand Nottingham Forest have begun talks with Atletico Madrid for Renan Lodi over a possible loan deal. Jorge Mendes involved, though he’s not the player’s rep. Winger had talks with Manchester City earlier this month as well.’