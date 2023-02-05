It was Newcastle's fourth draw in five league games as they extended their unbeaten run in the top flight to 16 matches. Callum Wilson gave The Magpies an early lead and end his goal drought moments after Joe Willock had a goal ruled out by VAR.

Lucas Paqueta – a player linked with a move to Newcastle last summer – equalised for West Ham to end The Magpies' run of six Premier League games without conceding. The hosts had chances to retake the lead in the second half through Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin but the scoreline remained 1-1.

"It’s a great point for us,” Moyes said after the match. “We played well today. I’m really pleased for the players.

David Moyes, Manager of West Ham United, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and West Ham United at St. James Park on February 04, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

"We could have buckled. This place at the moment, it's right on top of you.”

On Paqueta’s equaliser, Moyes continued: “We played well today and deserved to get back in the game. There are lots of pluses for us.”

"There was a period where we had two or three opportunities or moments where we could have got the second goal, but I was pleased with how we controlled the game at different times.

"Newcastle are playing very well at the moment, but we did today as well.”