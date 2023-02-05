West Ham boss delivers four-word St James’s Park verdict after Newcastle United draw
West Ham United manager David Moyes felt it was a ‘great point’ for his side as they drew 1-1 with Newcastle United at St James’s Park on Saturday evening.
It was Newcastle's fourth draw in five league games as they extended their unbeaten run in the top flight to 16 matches. Callum Wilson gave The Magpies an early lead and end his goal drought moments after Joe Willock had a goal ruled out by VAR.
Lucas Paqueta – a player linked with a move to Newcastle last summer – equalised for West Ham to end The Magpies' run of six Premier League games without conceding. The hosts had chances to retake the lead in the second half through Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin but the scoreline remained 1-1.
"It’s a great point for us,” Moyes said after the match. “We played well today. I’m really pleased for the players.
"We could have buckled. This place at the moment, it's right on top of you.”
On Paqueta’s equaliser, Moyes continued: “We played well today and deserved to get back in the game. There are lots of pluses for us.”
"There was a period where we had two or three opportunities or moments where we could have got the second goal, but I was pleased with how we controlled the game at different times.
"Newcastle are playing very well at the moment, but we did today as well.”
The draw sees Newcastle drop to fourth in the table behind Manchester United while West Ham sit 16th, one point above the relegation zone.