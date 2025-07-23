West Ham have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Callum Wilson this summer following his release by Newcastle United.

Wilson confirmed his departure from St James’ Park earlier this month, ending a five-year stay on Tyneside. During his time as a Newcastle United player, Wilson scored 49 goals in all competitions but is now on the lookout for a new club after leaving as a free agent.

The 33-year-old has netted 88 times in the Premier League during his time as a top-flight striker, but failed to score a single league goal last season as fitness issues and the form of Alexander Isak ahead of him severely limited his game time. Wilson’s departure from Newcastle United leaves a hole in Eddie Howe’s squad that needs filled this summer with Isak currently the club’s only recognised senior striker.

Whilst Newcastle’s hunt for a deputy for the Swedish international continues, Wilson begins his search for a new club. Leeds United have been heavily-linked with a move for him, whilst the Telegraph have claimed that Burnley have listed him as a potential option.

Both Burnley and Leeds were promoted from the Championship last season and may look to bolster their squads with Premier League experience ahead of their returns to the top-flight. That is something that Wilson has in spades having made 239 appearances in the Premier League, averaging a goal every 2.7 games in that time.

West Ham ‘offered’ chance to sign Callum Wilson

Of those 88 top-flight strikes, 12 have come against West Ham. That’s four more than Wilson has managed against any other club.

Wilson has enjoyed a brilliant record against the Hammers both during his time on the south coast and in the north east. However, Talk Sport report that he could be scoring goals for West Ham, rather than against them, next season.

They report that Wilson has been offered to the Hammers via his agent who holds a close relationship with the Hammers ownership. West Ham disappointed last season under both Julen Lopetegui and Graham Potter and are looking to vastly improve under the former Chelsea man this season.

However, their preparations for a new season have already been dealt a major blow following the departure of Mohammed Kudus to Tottenham Hotspur. The Ghanaian international moved to north London for £55m to join Thomas Frank’s side.

His departure leaves the Hammers’ attacking options depleted, whilst their search for a striker continues. Niclas Fullkrug’s move from Borussia Dortmund hasn’t had the success many anticipated it would and whilst Wilson endured a disappointing campaign last season, his vast top-flight experience could be something the Hammers need to ensure they have a more successful season next year.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, are still searching for Wilson’s replacement having missed out on Liverpool-bound Hugo Ekitike. Ekitike will complete a medical in London before his move to Anfield is completed.

The Reds will pay an initial £69m plus a potential £10m in add-ons for the Frenchman who was the subject of a £70m bid from St James’ Park just last week.