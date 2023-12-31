West Ham eye move for Newcastle and Man Utd target as 'revelation' Miley earns praise

The latest transfer talk from Newcastle United as the January transfer window is set to open for business.

West Ham United are reportedly ready to provide competition in Newcastle United’s bid to strengthen their defensive ranks during the January transfer window.

The Magpies have been credited with an interest in Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah after he played an integral role in helping Xabi Alonso’s side go unbeaten in their first 16 games of the season to sit on top of the Bundesliga table.

The 16-times capped Germany international will enter the final 18 months of his current deal with Bayer in the new year and journalist Fabrizio Romano has suggested a move to England could be on the cards.

Speaking to Caught Offside last week, he said: “I’d keep an eye on Premier League clubs for Jonathan Tah. He’s under contract until 2025 at Bayer and sources tell me he could leave in 2024. He’s doing great; I can’t share info on precise club yet but there’s interest from Premier League.”

Newcastle and Manchester United have both been linked with a move for Tah - but Football Insider have now claimed West Ham United are lining up a move for the defender and are willing to sell the £30m-rated Nayef Aguerd to fund a deal.

Magpies youngster Miley earns Murphy praise

Newcastle United youngster Lewis Miley has been described as ‘a revelation’ after breaking into the Magpies first-team setup in spectacular fashion.

The 17-year-old midfielder made his senior debut as a substitute in a 1-1 draw at Chelsea on the final day of last season - but he has seized an opportunity presented to him by United’s ongoing injury crisis to secure a regular place in Eddie Howe’s squad.

With mature performances against the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Chelsea, Miley has been tipped for great things and former Liverpool and Fulham midfielder Danny Murphy has been impressed with what he has seen from the youngster.