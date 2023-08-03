News you can trust since 1849
West Ham United eye £29m forward who has already had a Newcastle United transfer bid accepted last summer

Hugo Ekitike has been targeted by West Ham United and Nottingham Forest after falling out of favour at Paris Saint-Germain.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 12:05 BST- 1 min read

The 21-year-old forward twice turned down the opportunity to join Newcastle from Ligue 1 side Reims in January and June last year, joining PSG on loan instead. The Magpies even had a bid accepted by Reims but negotiations failed to progress regarding personal terms with agent’s fees being a particular sticking point.

The youngster scored four goals in 32 appearances for PSG, but over half of those came off the bench during the 2022-23 campaign. It was always going to be difficult for Ekitike to break into a line-up which included attacking players such as Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe last season.

PSG officially purchased Ekitike from Reims for around £29million this summer but will now attempt to move him on. The French club have reportedly informed Ekitike’s representatives that they are open to his departure this summer.

And with the Ligue 1 champions closing in on a £69million move for 22-year-old Portuguese forward Goncalo Ramos from Benfica, Ekitike’s days at Parc des Princes appear numbered.

According to RMC Sport in France, West Ham and Nottingham Forest are both interested in Ekitike along with several other clubs across Europe.

While Newcastle may look to bolster their attacking options with another striker before the transfer window closes on September 1, Ekitike is no longer thought to be on the club’s radar having twice turned down the chance to join last year.

