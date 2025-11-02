West Ham v Newcastle United injury news: The latest impacting Eddie Howe and Nuno Espirito Santo ahead of today’s Premier League clash.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United take on West Ham in the Premier League at the London Stadium this afternoon searching for their first away win in the league since April. The Hammers, meanwhile, sit second-bottom in the table and have yet to win under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

Eddie Howe’s side, meanwhile, were victorious over Tottenham Hotspur in midweek and have won three in a row in all competitions. A win today would see them move into the top half of the table, although they will have to do that without Tino Livramento and Yoane Wissa who continue to be sidelined with injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here, we take a look at the latest injury news affecting both camps ahead of West Ham’s clash with Newcastle United at the London Stadium:

West Ham injury news v Newcastle United

Oliver Scarles - out

Scarles has undergone surgery on a shoulder injury and won’t feature against Newcastle United. Nuno Espirito Santo confirmed that the 19-year-old will be out for a number of weeks.

Niclas Fullkrug - out

The former Borussia Dortmund man won’t feature this afternoon. Fullkrug has been sidelined with a thigh injury.

Konstantinos Mavropanos - out

The Greek international will not feature at the London Stadium this afternoon. A thigh injury will keep him out of action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Newcastle United injury news v West Ham

Yoane Wissa - out

A PCL injury has kept Wissa sidelined since the beginning of September. There is hope he can feature before the November international break, although a return after that international period seems most likely for him.

Howe confirmed on Friday that Wissa would not feature against West Ham but couldn’t pinpoint an exact date he would make his debut: “He's working very hard, he's on the grass, he's getting the fitness work in that he needs,” Howe said.

“I'd say he's not close to training with the group at the moment, not through injury but through fitness and making sure we build his robustness. I'm not trying to be evasive, I don't know when the moment will be when he's back with the squad.”

Tino Livramento - out

A knee injury has kept Livramento sidelined since the end of September. The defender has returned to work on grass but isn’t expected back in action until after next month’s international break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrison Ashby - out

Ashby has not been training with the first-team squad due to a thigh injury but no estimate has been given on his return date. The defender is yet to make his competitive debut for Newcastle after joining the club from West Ham in January 2023.

On the former Hammer, Howe said: “At the moment, Harrison [Ashby] is injured and he’s been injured for a period of time with a thigh injury so we’re waiting for him to be fit again.”

Trippier will miss today’s game through illness.