Newcastle United fell to a 3-1 defeat against West Ham | Getty Images

West Ham v Newcastle United: Eddie Howe’s side suffered a 3-1 defeat at the London Stadium against Nuno Espirito Santo’s West Ham.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United have picked up just four points from their last eight Premier League away games following their 3-1 defeat to West Ham at the London Stadium.

You have to go back to Monday 7 April for United’s last win on the road in the league. On that night, they strolled past a Leicester City side doomed for the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Sunday, Newcastle United were the ones caught sleepwalking as they allowed a West Ham side, who hadn’t won at home since February, to secure a comfortable three points and inflict a fourth defeat of the campaign onto their visitors. Having won three in a row heading to the capital and riding a wave of momentum, when Jacob Murphy struck inside four minutes, it seemed a certainty that Eddie Howe’s side would finally end their duck on the road.

However, the hosts roared back and a languorous Newcastle United were punished for a sub-par performance. In truth, it could have been a lot more than the three fired past them had Nick Pope, who himself was poor for the Hammers’ equaliser, not made a sequence of solid saves to keep the hosts out.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Murphy, whose early goal was a rare bright spot on a dark day in the capital for the Geordies, called on his teammates to put that performance right as quick as possible: “That was a bad day at the office,” Murphy said.

“Collectively we know we weren't good enough. We will just go home and reflect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

“I think this is a moment where we have to stay calm and not be reactive. We know we have to put things right and we have some good games to do that.”

West Ham dressing room reaction to Newcastle United clash

In stark contrast to Newcastle United, there were jubilant scenes at the full-time whistle from those of a West Ham persuasion. The vast majority inside the London Stadium roared with glee as Rob Jones’ whistle signalled West Ham’s first home win since February and a first under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

Jarrod Bowen, who wrote in his pre-match programme notes of wanting to inspire a victory and calling on his teammates to end their bad run of form, told Match of the Day: “It has been a long time coming. We know we haven't been good enough at home and we wanted to change that.

“Sometimes you think your luck is against you and it will never change but we stuck in there. I don't think we did anything different in terms of preparation. It is us as players understanding the situation we are in and wanting to change that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Different things have gone against us, set-pieces have gone against us and defending our goal. This time we deserved the win in the end.”

West Ham have a free week before facing Burnley, again at the London Stadium, next weekend. The Magpies, meanwhile, host Athletic Club on Wednesday night before once again returning to the capital to face Brentford on Sunday 9 November in their final match before the international break.