West Ham plot transfer raid at Newcastle

West Ham United are considering a move for Jonjo Shelvey, according to a report.

Shelvey, struggling with a thigh problem, is out of Newcastle United's visit to Stamford Bridge this evening.

The 26-year-old, a boyhood West Ham fan, has seen his appearances limited by a series of injuries so far this season.

And Shelvey – who came off the bench against Blackburn Rovers last weekend – saw a specialist in Barcelona this week.

However, the midfielder's injury problems have not put off long-time suitors West Ham.

The Daily Mail claim that manager Manuel Pellegrini would "jump at the possibility" to sign Shelvey, signed from Swansea City in January 2016.

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez is not looking to sell Shelvey, also linked with Fulham, in this month's transfer window.

Asked if he would consider selling Shelvey, Benitez said: “No. No chance.”

Benitez hopes Shelvey will be available for next weekend's Premier League home game against Cardiff City.