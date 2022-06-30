Ultimately, Newcastle were able to outbid Milan for the 22-year-old as Lille accepted The Magpies’ £35million offer. The transfer is set to be formally ratified later this week.

On Tuesday evening, a Newcastle club statement confirmed Botman’s arrival with a deal agreed in principle.

Following the announcement, Botman’s agent, Nikkie Bruinenberg, posted a photograph of himself and the defender holding up a Newcastle home shirt at St James’s Park on Instagram.

It was accompanied by a caption revealing what Botman had previously told his agent.

“’Nik, one day I want to play in the Premier League’,” it said (translated from Dutch). “Here we are.”

The post gives credence to Botman’s desire to play for Newcastle in the Premier League despite strong interest from Milan.

Newcastle’s new signing also posted on Instagram: “Happy to be part of the Magpies family!”

