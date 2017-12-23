West Ham United 2 Newcastle United 3: Henri Saivet and Mohamed Diame fire club out of relegation zone

Henri Saivet and Mohamed Diame fired Newcastle United out of the relegation zone on a remarkable afternoon at the London Stadium.

Makeshift midfield pairing Saivet and Diame were on target along with Christian Atsu in a 3-2 win over West Ham United this afternoon.

The result, the club's first win in two months, saw Rafa Benitez's side end a run of nine games without a win and climb out of the Premier League's relegation zone.

Saivet – whose early error led to Wests Ham's first goal – netted a stunning free-kick on what was his first league appearance of the season. Diame's strike was his first since February.

Manager Benitez, without Mikel Merino, Florian Lejeune and Isaac Hayden as well as the suspended Jonjo Shelvey, made five changes, mostly enforced by injuries. In came Saivet, Diame, Ciaran Clark, Dwight Gayle and Matt Ritchie.

Newcastle – and Saivet – got off to the worst possible start.

David Moyes, left, and Rafa Benitez

With just six minutes on the clock, the midfielder gifted possession to Marko Arnautovic, was found himself one-on-one with Ciaran Clark. Arnautovic created an angle for himself to squeeze the ball between Rob Elliot and his post.

Saivet, however, quickly recovered from the mistake.

The 27-year-old – who spent last season on loan at Saint-Etienne – stepped up to take a 10th-minute set-piece at the opposite end to Newcastle's 3,000 travelling fans.

Saivet managed to curl his 30-yard free-kick around the wall and between Adrian and his near post.

Newcastle had chances to take the lead before the break – Ritchie struck the post and Gayle shot over the bar – and the team picked up where they left off after the break.

And Diame – who has struggled for form this season – netted from 10 yards to put the team ahead eight minutes into the new half.

Goalkeeper Rob Elliot saved a penalty from Andre Ayew after Ciaran Clark was adjudged to have brought down Michail Antonio on the edge of the box, and it got better for Newcastle in the 61st minute.

Atsu scored a third goal from close range after Joselu crossed from the left.

A header from home substitute and former Newcastle striker Andy Carroll led to West Ham's second goal, scored by Andre Ayew.

After Elliot blocked Carroll's effort, Ayew tucked the loose ball past the goalkeeper.

Benitez sent on Ayoze Perez for the last 14 minutes – the forward replaced Gayle – as Newcastle held on to their lead against a resurgent West Ham.

Carroll was a threat at the other end of the pitch as Moyes's side aimed a series of balls at him.

However, Newcastle held on to claim their first win since October 21.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Elliot; Yedlin, Lascelles, Clark, Manquillo; Ritchie, Saivet (Mbemba, 84), Diame, Atsu (Murphy, 90); Gayle (Perez, 76), Joselu. Subs not used: Darlow, Dummett, Haidara, Aarons.

WEST HAM UNITED: Adrian; Reid, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Zabaleta; Kouyate, Obiang; Masuaku, Ayew (Chicharito, 79), Arnautovic; Antonio (Carroll, 59). Subs not used: Hart, Sakho, Collins, Quina, Rice.

Goals: Arnautovic 6, Saivet 10, Diame 53, Atsu 61, Ayew 68

Referee: Lee Mason (Bolton)

Attendance: 56,955